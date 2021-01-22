Molecular Future (MOF) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Molecular Future has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Molecular Future has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $1.73 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Molecular Future token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Molecular Future Token Profile

MOF is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

Molecular Future Token Trading

Molecular Future can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

