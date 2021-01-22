Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post sales of $7.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $26.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $26.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

