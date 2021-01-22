Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Critical Survey

Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mondial Ventures and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 3.06 -$239.00 million $0.02 1,519.00

Mondial Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freeport-McMoRan.

Risk and Volatility

Mondial Ventures has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mondial Ventures and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondial Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 12 1 2.78

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $21.19, suggesting a potential downside of 30.24%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Mondial Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Mondial Ventures and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan -0.73% 1.56% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Mondial Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No. 2 well-bore located in Ward County, Texas. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 116 billion pounds of copper, 29.6 million ounces of gold, and 3.58 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as operated approximately 210 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

