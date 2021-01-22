MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,191. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

