MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.