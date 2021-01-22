MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $247.58. The stock had a trading volume of 742,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $248.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

