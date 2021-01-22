MONECO Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $259.84. The stock had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.