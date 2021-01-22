MONECO Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,129 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

