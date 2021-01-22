MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,350,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

