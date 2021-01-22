MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,352 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,093 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,377,000.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 299,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,283. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

