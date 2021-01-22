Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,647.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $6,647.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

