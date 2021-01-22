Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $9,829.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00424775 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.