Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.44 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Monero has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $137.06 or 0.00423293 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,819,868 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

