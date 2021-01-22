MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0029 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $621,917.42 and $1,162.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00020253 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001243 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,055,758 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

