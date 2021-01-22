Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $622,707.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

