Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Monolith has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $7,855.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

