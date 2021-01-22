Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $2.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00413226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,392,463,041 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.