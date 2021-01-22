MoonSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,253.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00430056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,143,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,120,716 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

