MoonTools Hits Market Cap of $193,816.35 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One MoonTools token can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00022168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $193,816.35 and $746.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00127357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00281450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069649 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

MoonTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars.

