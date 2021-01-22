Morgan Stanley Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 16,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,261. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.