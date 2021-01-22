Morgan Stanley Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $24.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,981. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

