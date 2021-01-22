Morgan Stanley Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The Timken stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 410,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,565. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,086,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in The Timken by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 248,080 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in The Timken by 1,011.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

