Morgan Stanley Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of MS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 483,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

