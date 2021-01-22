Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Jonathan Pruzan Sells 18,880 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

