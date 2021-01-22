Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $49.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.87. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $13,317,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
