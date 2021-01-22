Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $49.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.87. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $13,317,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

