Morgan Stanley Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $26.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

