Morgan Stanley Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.