Morpheus Labs One Day Volume Tops $379,401.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $379,401.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

