Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $12.50. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 179,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £44.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.14.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

