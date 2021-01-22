Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Major Shareholder Sells $814,000.00 in Stock

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motus GI alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of Motus GI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 3,124,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.