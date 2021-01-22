Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 9,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

