Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $406.20 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $419.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.88 and a 200 day moving average of $314.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

