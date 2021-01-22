Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

DHR opened at $233.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

