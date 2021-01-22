Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.27% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.