Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $5.85 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 313,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.10% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.