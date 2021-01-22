Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,462 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.20% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $79.54 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

