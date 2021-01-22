Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises approximately 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.49% of Donaldson worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

