Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 52,644 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,644 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.