Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.35% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.