Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,616 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.11% of Wabtec worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

