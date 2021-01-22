Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Takes $9.54 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 285,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.17% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

