MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $2.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,985,053,322 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.