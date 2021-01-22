mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.10 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.85 or 1.00075119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 35,028,842 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.