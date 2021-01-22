mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,274,423 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

