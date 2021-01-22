M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

