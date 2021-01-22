M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.51 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.