Multiplier Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,566.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $4.44 million and $12,566.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

