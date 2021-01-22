Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,138.04

Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,138.04 and traded as low as $1,132.00. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) shares last traded at $1,145.73, with a volume of 256,776 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,013.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L)’s payout ratio is currently -43.52%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

