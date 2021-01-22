MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.79. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 92,906 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

