MyWish Trading 408.2% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $28,507.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 408.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

